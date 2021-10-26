Left Menu

Five kids drowned in Rajasthan in two separate incidents

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-10-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 22:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Five children, including three siblings, were drowned in two separate accidents in Rajasthan's Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts on Tuesday.

A six-year-old girl, Seema, and her two brothers Narendra, 4, and Pankaj, 2, died after they fell in a water tank while playing near their house in Kotda village of Bhilwara district, police said.

The incident occurred in the Badnore police station area, they said.

In another incident in Chittorgarh district's Arniapant village, two children were drowned in a tank.

The police said Himanshu (10) and Bhojraj (8) fell into the tank and drowned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

