UK's Queen Elizabeth will not attend COP26 following advice to rest

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not attend the COP26 summit in Glasgow next week after she was advised to rest, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

"Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle," Buckingham Palace said. "Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the Evening Reception of COP26 on Monday, 1st November."

The queen will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded message, the palace added. The 95-year-old queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, stayed overnight in hospital last Wednesday after undergoing "preliminary investigations" for an unspecified but not COVID-19 related ailment.

