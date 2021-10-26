Two GDA employees suspended, action afoot against jr engineer

Two Ghaziabad Development Authority employees were suspended for taking a bribe to allow a man to build his house on his plot in an illegal colony, an official said on Tuesday.

While ordering the suspension of supervisor Chhotey Singh and his workmate Narendra Singh, GDA Vice Chairperson Krishna Karunesh on Monday also wrote to the Uttar Pradesh government for suspending Junior Engineer Rameshwar, caught on camera taking the bribe from the plot owner, GDA Additional Secretary C P Tripathi said.

Tripathi said the GDA is also set to lodge a complaint against the trio under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The supervisor and his workmate had approached the plot owner when he started the work of laying the foundation stone for his house and was allowed to proceed further only after getting part of the bribe money, Tripathi said.

Later when he failed to give the remaining sum, the construction of his house was stopped following which the plot owner uploaded a video on social media purportedly showing the engineer taking the bribe earlier, he added.

The engineer has been attached with the chief engineer's office and a recommendation has been sent to the relevant ministry to suspend him, Tripathi said. PTT CORR RAX RAX

