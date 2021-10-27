Left Menu

East Delhi civic body writes to PWD for repair of 70 'damaged' roads

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 00:25 IST
East Delhi civic body writes to PWD for repair of 70 'damaged' roads
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has written to the city's PWD urging the department to repair 70 ''damaged roads'' in areas falling under the civic body's jurisdiction, officials said on Tuesday.

This is part of the EDMC's efforts to combat pollution, they said.

''The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has written a letter to the Public Works Department to repair 70 damaged roads located in areas under the jurisdiction of the EDMC to combat air pollution. A detailed list of the damaged roads has been enclosed with the letter,'' the EDMC said in a statement.

EDMC Engineer-in-Chief Dilip Ramnani said the corporation is making serious efforts to combat air pollution.

Various factors such as disposal of demolition waste, open dumping of garbage, unpaved roads, potholes and road dust, need to be taken seriously, he said.

Ramnani said the east corporation is working at its own level, but inter-departmental cooperation is also needed so that air pollution can be controlled in a better way.

He said the roads coming under the jurisdiction of the PWD were inspected by the senior officials of the corporation, and damaged parts have been identified.

The engineer-in-chief said in the letter, the PWD has been requested to fix the damaged roads at the earliest, as the corporation is facing difficulties in cleaning these roads.

A 'Pollution Mitigation Action Plan 2021-2022' was launched by the corporation last week in presence of its Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, Municipal Commissioner Vikas Anand, and other senior officials.

A proposed project on bio-mining of 50 lakh tonne of legacy waste in Ghazipur landfill dump and setting up of dust control and management cell are part of this plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
3
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia
4
Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021