Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit the Diglipur area of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday morning.
ANI | Diglipur (Andaman And Nicobar Islands) | Updated: 27-10-2021 07:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 07:17 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit the Diglipur area of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday morning. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 80 kilometres and 90 kilometres South-South-East of Diglipur.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 27-10-2021, 04:56:37 IST, Lat: 12.54 and Long: 93.36, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 90 km SSE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar Island, India," tweeted NCS. More details are awaited. (ANI)
