UK PM Johnson: COP26 outcome is in the balance

The outcome of the COP26 United Nations climate conference is in the balance, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, describing the summit as both important for the planet and a very difficult negotiation.

"COP26 is both unbelievably important for our planet, but also very difficult, and it's in the balance," Johnson told parliament.

