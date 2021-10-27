Left Menu

Bengal allows only green crackers for 2 hrs on Diwali, Kali Puja

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 17:51 IST
Only green crackers will be allowed on Diwali and Kali Puja in West Bengal, as per an official order.

In a notification, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) said green crackers will be allowed on the evening of Diwali-Kali Puja for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Bursting of green crackers will be allowed for two hours on Chhat Puja from 6 am to 8 am, and for 35 minutes on Christmas and New Year's Eve, the notification said.

The notification, dated October 26, also noted that the ''air quality in Kolkata and districts were at moderate/ satisfactory levels till third week of October''.

''The authorities have been asked to implement the order and take action against anyone flouting it. Our teams will be monitoring the situation with the active support of the police,'' WBPCB chairman Kalyan Rudra said on Wednesday.

Expressing concern, environmentalist Subhas Dutta said there is a possibility of the order being flouted as people may burst crackers beyond the stipulated hours.

''Also, banned fireworks may get entry into the market,'' he said.

