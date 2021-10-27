President Kovind on three-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Gujarat from October 28 to 30, a Rahstrapati Bhavan statement issued on Wednesday said.
The President will inaugurate a housing scheme project for the economically weaker section at Bhavnagar on Friday, it said.
He will also visit Shree Chitrakutdham, Ashram of Morari Babu at Talgajarda in Bhavnagar district, the statement said.
