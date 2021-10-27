Left Menu

President Kovind on three-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 18:15 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Gujarat from October 28 to 30, a Rahstrapati Bhavan statement issued on Wednesday said.

The President will inaugurate a housing scheme project for the economically weaker section at Bhavnagar on Friday, it said.

He will also visit Shree Chitrakutdham, Ashram of Morari Babu at Talgajarda in Bhavnagar district, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

