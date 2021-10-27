Left Menu

President Kovind on Gujarat visit from Oct 28

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-10-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 18:37 IST
President Kovind on Gujarat visit from Oct 28
President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a two-day Gujarat visit from Thursday, during which he is scheduled to hand over keys of houses to some beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and meet religious preacher Morari Bapu, a state minister said on Wednesday.

Giving details about the President's upcoming visit, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani told reporters in Gandhinagar that Kovind will land at the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

In the evening, Kovind will interact with judges of the Gujarat High Court over ''high tea'' at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, said Vaghani, who is also a state government spokesperson.

On October 29, the President will reach Bhavnagar city by air from Ahmedabad and then leave for Talgajarda, the native village of Morari Bapu, he said.

Kovind will also visit Morari Bapu's Ashram - 'Chitrakutdham' - located near Mahuva town of Bhavnagar district, said Vaghani.

In the evening, Kovind will return to Bhavnagar city to take part in a public event of handing over 1,088 houses built for the economically weaker sections under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the minister said.

He will symbolically hand over keys of houses to five beneficiaries, he said.

At the same venue, state government officials will give a presentation to the President about the ongoing housing projects under the PM Awas Yojana.

Kovind will stay overnight at Bhavnagar and leave for New Delhi in the morning on October 30, said Vaghani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

