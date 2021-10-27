US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after upbeat earnings reports

U.S. stock indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by a fresh batch of upbeat earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.55 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 35,835.43.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.43 points, or 0.12%, at 4,580.22, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 40.29 points, or 0.26%, to 15,276.00 at the opening bell.

