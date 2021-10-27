Realty firm Hines, DNR group to invest Rs 650 crore in Bengaluru project
US-based realty firm Hines and DNR group will invest Rs 650 crore over the next three years to develop a commercial project in Bengaluru. Last year, Hines and Bengaluru-based DNR partnered to develop an office complex in the IT city with 1 million sq ft of built-up area.DNR Group and Hines on Wednesday started construction of the DNR Altitude project.
DNR Group and Hines on Wednesday started construction of the 'DNR Altitude' project. The project is located on a 4-acre commercial site owned by DNR Group in Yeshwanthpur. The project with 1 million square feet of built-up area will have a grade-A quality 20-storey office tower. ''Altitude is expected to be completed by end-2024 with an investment of approximately Rs. 650 crore,'' the company said in a statement. An initial investment of Rs 200 crore has already been made in the project.
