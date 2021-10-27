Realty firm Hines, DNR group to invest Rs 650 crore in Bengaluru project

US-based realty firm Hines and DNR group will invest Rs 650 crore over the next three years to develop a commercial project in Bengaluru. Hines, a global real estate investment firm with a presence in 255 cities across 27 countries, entered India in 2006. Last year, Hines and Bengaluru-based DNR partnered to develop an office complex in the IT city with 1 million sq ft of built-up area.

DNR Group and Hines on Wednesday started construction of the 'DNR Altitude' project. The project is located on a 4-acre commercial site owned by DNR Group in Yeshwanthpur. The project with 1 million square feet of built-up area will have a grade-A quality 20-storey office tower. ''Altitude is expected to be completed by end-2024 with an investment of approximately Rs. 650 crore,'' the company said in a statement. An initial investment of Rs 200 crore has already been made in the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)