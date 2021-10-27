Left Menu

3.6 kg gold worth Rs 1.83 crore donated to Lord Balaji Temple

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:44 IST
3.6 kg gold worth Rs 1.83 crore donated to Lord Balaji Temple
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A real estate company in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday made an offering of gold biscuits weighing about 3.6 kg to Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala Hills, near here. After offering prayers, the representatives of M & C Properties Development Co Pvt Ltd, the real estate company, handed over the gold worth ₹1.83 crore to A Venkata Dharma Reddy, Additional Executive Officer of Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which governs the temple, its official said.

