Communication output of Rajya Sabha increased manifold in last four years: RS Secretariat

In the last four years of M Venkaiah Naidu as Rajya Sabha chairman, there has been a manifold increase in the Upper House's public communication through media to keep people informed of its functioning, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Wednesday. It also said that the Rajya Sabha's communication output per week in the last four years was 4.5 times that of the preceding five years (2012 to 2017). The manifold increase in public communication through media to keep people aware of the functioning of the Rajya Sabha has marked the four years of Naidu in office as chairman of the House, the secretariat said in a statement.

Sharing details of communication outreach activities, it said since assumption of office by Naidu in August 2017, 491 press releases or communication products have been issued on various aspects of functioning of the House and the secretariat.

The statement said that the media unit of the secretariat put out 263 releases and the Chairman's Office circulated 228 releases during the last four years.

The communication output per week of the Rajya Sabha was four and a half times that of the preceding five years. During 2012-17, a total of 135 media communication products were issued which comes to two releases per week (0.519 per week), it said.

A report in this regard was submitted to Chairman Naidu by Secretary General PPK Ramacharyulu further to a review of the communication outreach during the last four years, the statement said.

In the report the secretary general has noted that the outreach effort has been intensified in pursuance of the direction of the chairman to bring the House closer to the people by keeping them informed of various aspects of its functioning, the secretariat said.

It added that these enhanced communication efforts were also in line with Naidu's conviction that the Parliament is ultimately accountable to the people who deserve to be kept informed.

A large number of communication products issued were based on extensive research undertaken in respect of variation in the productivity of the House over time through time series analysis, total volume of legislation since 1952, time share of legislation and other items of business of the House, the secretariat said. An analysis of the functioning of department-related parliamentary standing committees was also done for the first time since their inception in 1993, officials said.

They added that the participation of members in debates and other proceedings of the House, extent of utilisation of Question Hour and Zero Hour and scale of disruptions were also analysed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)