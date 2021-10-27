SAD to seek House order to Cabinet against implementing farm laws, extending BSF jurisdiction

The SAD on Wednesday said it will move a resolution in the upcoming Punjab assembly session to request the House to direct the state Cabinet to block the implementation of the three central farm laws and its notification enlarging the BSF's jurisdiction.

"We want a directive from the House, not an ineffective resolution. We will seek a House directive to categorically put the onus for implementation of its decision on CM Charanjit Singh Channi," said Badal during his mass contact programme at Rajpura.

The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved the summoning of the Vidhan Sabha on November 8 to oppose the Centre's notification extending the BSF's jurisdiction up to 50 km from the international border, besides repealing the Centre's three farm laws.

Badal said how Amarinder Singh justified the central move to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF, proved that the Punjab Congress had "colluded" with the Centre to make this move possible. "Such moves cannot take place in a matter of days. It is obvious that it was discussed earlier under Amarinder Singh's government. Present Chief Minister Charanjit Channi was part of the Cabinet and also privy to the move. He should not shed crocodile tears on this issue now," he said.

The Shiromani Akali Dal chief also asked Chief Minister Channi to share with Punjabis the details of how many crores of people's hard-earned money is "burnt away every day" in government advertisements to market his "fake image of simplicity and poverty".

"Punjabis have never seen one man's poverty and simplicity costing the people so heavily. The money of the poor and the unemployed is being cruelly wasted on projecting a rich man as poor," alleged Badal.

He added that he cannot recall another example of "such hypocrisy" in human history.

Dismissing Channi's "loud claims" on investments in Punjab, Badal challenged the chief minister to put on the official website the detail of even a single crore or penny's worth of investment was actually made in Punjab as a result of his investor's 'jamboorie'.

"All the investments during Channi's or Captain Amarinder Singh's tenures put together do not equal the investment on any single project brought by the Parkash Singh Badal government," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)