Policy for border areas changed for good after Modi became PM: Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said the policy towards border areas changed for good after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

Interacting with army personnel at Chanu, along the Indo-Tibet border in Tawang district on Tuesday, the chief minister said that the lack of political will of the erstwhile government has changed into a commitment for developing all kinds of infrastructure for the benefit of people living in border areas. Khandu maintained that the development of border areas for ease of life not only of the villagers but also of army personnel is a priority of the state as well as the central government, a communiqué from the Chief Minister's Office said. He pointed out that despite difficult terrains and harsh climatic conditions, the pace of infrastructural development has accelerated in recent years.

Earlier agencies like BRO, army, ITBP, state government departments, independently submitted their requirements for infrastructure development to the central government as per their own needs.

"Since a couple of years, we have started to coordinate and consult with each of these agencies and collectively submit proposals for border area development taking into consideration the requirement of each agency. This way, it has become easier for the central government to decide and approve sanctions," Khandu said. Expressing pride at the presence of Arunachal Scouts in the Chuna sector, the chief minister said being sons of the soil they are well acclimatised to the altitude and weather and accustomed to local customs and way of life.

He said that the central government has in principle agreed to raise four more companies of Arunachal Scouts soon.

Starting from Tawang on October 24, the chief minister had first visited the Yangtse border post, which was recently in news for a reported face-to-face between the Indian Army and PLA.

Referring to the common request of army personnel as well as villagers for mobile connectivity, Khandu said that recently the central government has approved and sanctioned the installation of 980 4G mobile towers in the state.

He gave assurance that the government will give first preference to the border areas during the installation of 4G mobile towers. The chief minister expressed hope that the army would continue to maintain the great rapport and bonhomie developed over the years with local residents as more than often the latter depend on the army for emergency and daily needs.

"People living in the border areas are our first sentinels marking the start of our territory. Jawans and officers are transferred after a few years but the locals will stay here forever. Please maintain the cordial relationship with them and as and when you leave the place, enlighten your relievers to continue with the tradition of civil-military relation," Khandu said. Responding to several issues raised by the villagers, Khandu gave an assurance that the state government will develop the infrastructure of the government school at Tse Chu. Highlighting the flagship programmes like Swachh Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Ujjwala Yojna, CMAYA, the chief minister urged the villagers to avail the benefits of the schemes without fail.

