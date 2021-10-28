Left Menu

Sara City Chakan Gruh Yojana by Sara Builders gets tremendous response

Having ones own home has unparalleled benefits, such as safe environment, financial security and quality life.In response to the emerging trend of owning a home, Sara Builders has presented Sara City Chakan Gruh Yojana. This attractive scheme offers the opportunity to book a home in Sara City, by paying just Rs. 11,000-.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-10-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 09:47 IST
Sara City Chakan Gruh Yojana by Sara Builders gets tremendous response
  • Country:
  • India

PUNE, India, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pandemic has put forth many challenges. People have realized the priceless value of two most important factors in life- health and a home. Having one's own home has unparalleled benefits, such as safe environment, financial security and quality life.

In response to the emerging trend of owning a home, Sara Builders has presented Sara City Chakan Gruh Yojana. This attractive scheme offers the opportunity to book a home in Sara City, by paying just Rs. 11,000/-. Plus, there is 0 EMI till possession and No - Stamp Duty, Registration, GST, Premium View Charges, Legal Charges and Floor Rise.

Sara City Chakan Gruh Yojana has received tremendous response. More than 250 flats are booked and the demand is high. On public demand, the offer period has been extended for one more week, just for 25 more flats. Owning a home in Sara City has great advantages.

Sara City is a beautiful township with excellent lifestyle and happy community living. The project of 50 sprawling acres has delivered dream homes to more than 3000 families and still counting. Located in Chakan MIDC, Sara City is well planned and well connected. It houses a Podar International school, a fuel station and City Plaza, a first-of-its-kind commercial complex in Chakan, spread across 2 lac sq. ft. The spectrum of amenities includes gym, club house, party lawn, reflection pool, indoor games, holy garden, pergola and outdoor gym for senior citizens.

Sara City is a creation by Sara Builders, a name synonymous with trust and quality. Sara Builders has experience and expertise in building landmark projects that redefine lifestyle in unique ways. The 54 Sara projects spread across Pune and Aurangabad, bear testimony to the Sara brand of excellence. over 7000 brilliant homes are delivered, and more than 50 lakh sq. ft. have been constructed.

This legacy of customer delight is taking a step ahead with Sara Chakan Gruh Yojana. Many families have found their perfect dream home in Sara City, with this offer. To avail the exciting opportunity, call 7204000131.

RERA nos: P52100015547, P52100015654, P52100015649, P52100015625, P52100019508 PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021