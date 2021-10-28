Sara City Chakan Gruh Yojana by Sara Builders gets tremendous response

PUNE, India, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pandemic has put forth many challenges. People have realized the priceless value of two most important factors in life- health and a home. Having one's own home has unparalleled benefits, such as safe environment, financial security and quality life.

In response to the emerging trend of owning a home, Sara Builders has presented Sara City Chakan Gruh Yojana. This attractive scheme offers the opportunity to book a home in Sara City, by paying just Rs. 11,000/-. Plus, there is 0 EMI till possession and No - Stamp Duty, Registration, GST, Premium View Charges, Legal Charges and Floor Rise.

Sara City Chakan Gruh Yojana has received tremendous response. More than 250 flats are booked and the demand is high. On public demand, the offer period has been extended for one more week, just for 25 more flats. Owning a home in Sara City has great advantages.

Sara City is a beautiful township with excellent lifestyle and happy community living. The project of 50 sprawling acres has delivered dream homes to more than 3000 families and still counting. Located in Chakan MIDC, Sara City is well planned and well connected. It houses a Podar International school, a fuel station and City Plaza, a first-of-its-kind commercial complex in Chakan, spread across 2 lac sq. ft. The spectrum of amenities includes gym, club house, party lawn, reflection pool, indoor games, holy garden, pergola and outdoor gym for senior citizens.

Sara City is a creation by Sara Builders, a name synonymous with trust and quality. Sara Builders has experience and expertise in building landmark projects that redefine lifestyle in unique ways. The 54 Sara projects spread across Pune and Aurangabad, bear testimony to the Sara brand of excellence. over 7000 brilliant homes are delivered, and more than 50 lakh sq. ft. have been constructed.

This legacy of customer delight is taking a step ahead with Sara Chakan Gruh Yojana. Many families have found their perfect dream home in Sara City, with this offer. To avail the exciting opportunity, call 7204000131.

RERA nos: P52100015547, P52100015654, P52100015649, P52100015625, P52100019508

