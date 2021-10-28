Left Menu

Qatar targets 25% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 — climate change plan

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 28-10-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 11:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Qatar launched a national climate change action plan on Thursday aimed at achieving a 25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The plan also envisioned reducing "carbon intensity" of its liquefied natural gas facilities by 25% by the same year.

