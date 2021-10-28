Left Menu

L&T's construction arm bags 'large' order from CPWD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 14:26 IST
L&T's construction arm bags 'large' order from CPWD
  • Country:
  • India

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its construction arm has bagged a 'large' order for its buildings and factories business from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Though the company did not specify the exact value of the contracts, as per its specification a large contract ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

''The construction arm of L&T has secured a large order... to construct Common Central Secretariat Integrated Buildings 1, 2 and 3 in Plot 137, New Delhi with a built-up area of approx 48.11 Lakh Sq ft including its operation and maintenance,'' a company statement said.

These buildings will have a ground floor, upper ground floor plus six storeys with two basements.

The scope of work also involves demolition, civil works, finishes, external development, furniture, related MEP works and operation and maintenance for five years.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 24 months.

''This project will be one of its kind, in terms of sheer scale of work to be executed within stringent timelines with highest safety and quality standards.

''It is also of strategic importance for it will realise the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of strengthening governance infrastructure by building new facilities for India's Parliament, an efficient and sustainable Central Secretariat to house all the ministries of the Government of India,'' L&T CEO & MD S N Subrahmanyan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021