Huge restored mosaic goes on display in Jericho

Reuters | Jericho | Updated: 28-10-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 15:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Palestinian Territory

One of the largest mosaic panels in the world has been unveiled after a $12 million multi-year restoration project at Hisham’s Palace in Jericho in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on Sunday unveiled the Umayyad-era mosaic, a total of 38 carpet-like mosaic panels covering 827 square metres.

Elevated platforms were built to assure that the visitors can enjoy the site of the mosaic without treading on it.

