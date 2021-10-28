Huge restored mosaic goes on display in Jericho

One of the largest mosaic panels in the world has been unveiled after a $12 million multi-year restoration project at Hisham’s Palace in Jericho in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on Sunday unveiled the Umayyad-era mosaic, a total of 38 carpet-like mosaic panels covering 827 square metres.

Elevated platforms were built to assure that the visitors can enjoy the site of the mosaic without treading on it.

