Czech Republic reports bird flu at commercial poultry farm

The Czech Republic reported an outbreak of bird flu of the less-pathogenic H5N1 type at a commercial poultry farm, the State Veterinary Administration said on Thursday.

Nearly 5,000 birds will be culled at the farm in Rohozna, 130 kilometres (80.78 miles) from the capital Prague, the administration said. A protective, 2-km perimeter will be set around the farm.

