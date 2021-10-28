Left Menu

Netherlands set to miss 2030 climate goals without further action

The Netherlands will likely miss climate targets set for 2030 unless more is done to curb greenhouse gas emissions quickly, the Dutch government's climate policy adviser (PBL) said on Thursday. Emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the euro zone's fifth-largest economy will be 38% to 48% lower than in 1990 by 2030, the PBL said, based on current policies and measures announced for the years to come.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 15:37 IST
Netherlands set to miss 2030 climate goals without further action
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands will likely miss climate targets set for 2030 unless more is done to curb greenhouse gas emissions quickly, the Dutch government's climate policy adviser (PBL) said on Thursday.

Emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the euro zone's fifth-largest economy will be 38% to 48% lower than in 1990 by 2030, the PBL said, based on current policies and measures announced for the years to come. That means that even in the most rosy scenario, progress will fall short of the EU-wide goal of cutting emissions by 55% at the end of the decade, and will even miss the government's current own goal of lowering them by at least 49%.

"More measures will be needed to keep the 2030 goal in sight", the caretaker government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte acknowledged in a statement. The Netherlands introduced up to 7 billion euros ($8.1 billion) in new subsidies for sustainable energy projects and other measures to fight climate change last month.

That promise came too late to be included in the calculations, but the overall effect would in any case not be enough to meet the 55% goal for 2030, the PBL said. "All in all, the Netherlands faces a huge task to both implement announced policies quickly and to do more to meet 2030 goals", the government advisers said.

Home to many large industries and Europe's main seaport, the Netherlands is still among the largest polluters in Europe. Increasing use of renewable energy helped lower CO2 emissions by 25% relative to 1990 levels last year, which was exactly enough to meet the reduction ordered by the country's High Court in a case brought on by environmental group Urgenda Foundation.

Emissions are likely to rise again this year, however, as part of the progress was due to COVID-19 lockdowns and favourable weather. ($1 = 0.8630 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021