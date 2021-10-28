Left Menu

UN rights chief: Action on climate a matter of survival

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 16:48 IST
UN rights chief: Action on climate a matter of survival
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

The U.N.'s top human rights official called Thursday for countries to act decisively on climate change, saying it is a "matter of survival" for humanity.

In a statement ahead of next week's U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, the global body's High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said that "only urgent, priority action can mitigate or avert disasters that will have huge – and in some cases lethal – impacts on all of us, especially our children and grandchildren." Bachelet urged governments taking part in the Oct. 31-Nov. 13 meeting to make good on pledges of financial aid to help poor countries that are most at risk to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and cope with the impacts of global warming.

"This is a human rights obligation and a matter of survival," she said. "Without a healthy planet to live on, there will be no human rights – and if we continue on our current path -- there may be no humans." Her words were echoed by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, who warned of the dramatic impacts that global warming will have on nature and people.

Still, the veteran diplomat tried to strike an upbeat note ahead of the summit, which brings together tens of thousands of officials, scientists and climate activists.

"I head to Glasgow as an optimist,'' he said in a speech Thursday at the London School of Economics.

Kerry cited recent commitments by the Biden administration for the United States to aim for net zero' greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century, similar moves by other nations and business, and a growing awareness of the urgency of tackling climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021