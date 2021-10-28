Left Menu

Govt gets Rs 413 cr as dividend from 5 CPSEs

The government has received Rs 413 crore as dividend tranches from five CPSEs, including NLC and NALCO. Government has received Rs 78 crore and Rs 165 crore respectively from Antariksh corp and NLC as dividend tranches, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:00 IST
Govt gets Rs 413 cr as dividend from 5 CPSEs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has received Rs 413 crore as dividend tranches from five CPSEs, including NLC and NALCO. ''Government has received Rs 78 crore and Rs 165 crore respectively from Antariksh corp and NLC as dividend tranches,'' DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted. Besides, NBCC, Cochin Shipyard Ltd and NALCO have paid Rs 52 crore, Rs 24 crore and Rs 94 crore, respectively, as dividend tranches to the government. As per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website, so far in the current financial year (April-March) the government has received Rs 15,651 crore as dividend from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs). Besides, about Rs 9,330 crore has been mobilised through disinvestment of minority stake in CPSEs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021