Form vigilance committees in 70 circles for redressal of public grievances: Hussain to officials

Regular meetings of vigilance committee should be convened to resolve grievances of beneficiaries at the ground level, the statement quoting Hussain said.He also directed officials to put in more efforts for the distribution of free ration under the National Food Security Act NFSA and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana PMGKAY beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.He said the department must ensure timely and continuous lifting of food-grains from FCI godowns and transporting it to the respective FPSs in November.

File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ImranHussaain)
Ahead of the festive season, Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday directed officials to form vigilance committees in all 70 circles at fair price shop levels for redressal of public grievances, an official statement said.

Hussain reviewed the preparedness of the department ahead of the festive season.

He also directed the department to focus on major thrust areas, including timely opening and closing of fair price shops (FPS) in accordance with existing orders of one day weekly off for such shops.

The minister asked officials to resolve grievances related to the public distribution system in a timely and expeditious manner. He said no beneficiaries will be deprived from getting free ration in Delhi.

''The department should ensure formulation of the vigilance committee in all 70 circles at fair price shops levels. Regular meetings of vigilance committee should be convened to resolve grievances of beneficiaries at the ground level,'' the statement quoting Hussain said.

He also directed officials to put in more efforts for the distribution of free ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

He said the department must ensure timely and continuous lifting of food-grains from FCI godowns and transporting it to the respective FPSs in November. ''The minister instructed officials to ensure free distribution of 5 kg ration to needy persons who don't possess ration cards (non-PDS beneficiaries), including unorganised workers, migrant workers, building and construction workers, domestic help under the government's relief initiative at more than 80 odd government schools,'' the statement said.

