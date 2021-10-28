Left Menu

Proper planning must to meet future transport needs: Maha CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 23:47 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said proper planning is necessary to meet transport needs of people, but development can not take place at the cost of environment as he released a report on transportation requirements of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the next 20 years.

He released the final report on ''Comprehensive Transportation Study (CTS) 2 for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region'' at the Sahyadri State Guest House in south Mumbai.

According to a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) release, the study recommends 487 kms metro network, 232 kms suburban network, 533 km exclusive bus lanes/BRTS and additional road network of 1,264 kms (6,256 lane kms) in MMR by 2041.

The study further recommends four interstate bus terminals, 13 inter-city bus terminals, five inter-city rail terminals, five major and 14 minor truck terminals and 25 passenger water terminals in the next 20 years.

The study has also recommended immediate traffic management measures such as junction improvements, traffic Signals, flyovers, elevated roads, Road Over Bridges, Road Under Bridges, subways, skywalks and cycle tracks.

''This CTS-2 will guide all municipal corporations, councils (under MMR), CIDCO, MRVC, JNPT, MBPT, etc for the next 20 years on infrastructure development, institutional growth and resource mobilization,'' the release stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Thackeray said, ''Transport system is the blood stream of our city and our needs are increasing and planning is a must to fulfil these needs.'' ''Today, the percentage of people travelling through public transport has reduced as seen by the numbers. One reason could be of COVID-19-related lockdowns.

''But it will increase only when we give a neat and clean public transport system for people. However, we should not kill the environment while pursuing the goal of development,'' he said.

Maharashtra urban development minister Eknath Shinde and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, among others, were present on the occasion.

SVR Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, said the future transportation envisages a seamless, integrated system that would facilitate commuters travel across the region without major inconvenience using various modes. ''The use of public transit has been emphasised to enhance mobility, accessibility and reduction of the carbon footprint,'' he said.

The CTS-2 report is an update of the earlier study conducted by MMRDA, named ''CTS-1: 2011-31'', which commenced under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) in 2005.

According to MMRDA, the report also includes techno-economic and financial feasibility studies, which will help in implementing several transportation and last-mile connectivity projects as suggested in it.

