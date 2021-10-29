Left Menu

Actions, not words – Pacific Islands urge strong commitment on climate

The world must unite and take significant action now to tackle climate change that is threatening the survival of Pacific island nations, the region's leaders said on Friday, as they prepared to travel to Scotland for a climate summit. The low-lying Pacific islands are widely seen as a main front line in the campaign against climate change as they struggle against rising sea levels.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 10:30 IST
Actions, not words – Pacific Islands urge strong commitment on climate

The world must unite and take significant action now to tackle climate change that is threatening the survival of Pacific island nations, the region's leaders said on Friday, as they prepared to travel to Scotland for a climate summit.

The low-lying Pacific islands are widely seen as a main front line in the campaign against climate change as they struggle against rising sea levels. "We need concrete action now. We cannot wait until 2050, it is a matter of our survival," Anote Tong, a former president of Kiribati and twice a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, told Reuters.

Tong has predicted his country of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, will likely become uninhabitable in 30 to 60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. Many major polluters have vowed to intensify their carbon cuts over coming decades with some aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

But Pacific Island leaders said they would demand immediate action, with an initial focus on G20 leaders, on sweeping changes. G20 leaders will meet on Friday in Rome before heading to Scotland for the U.N. climate summit, known as COP26, widely seen as critical in limiting global warming.

"G20 members are responsible for around 75% of the global contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, so a strong commitment and outcome from the G20 Rome Summit will pave the way for an ambitious and successful COP26," Henry Puna, former Cook Islands prime minister and now secretary of the Pacific Islands Forum, said in a statement. "We do not have the luxury of time and must join forces urgently and deliver the required ambition at COP26 to safeguard the future of all humankind, and our planet,” Puna said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021