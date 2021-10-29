MoS Finance Karad urges banks to improve credit penetration in NE states
Karad, who is on a week long tour to Assam, Tripura and Manipur, reviewed the performance of various flagship schemes of the government aimed at expediting development in the north-east.The minister advised banks through the State Level Bankers Committee SLBC to increase general awareness about the Public Sector Banks Doorstep Banking Service PSB DBS that can be registered by the customers, an official statement said.
- Country:
- India
Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad has asked lenders to improve banking access points and also increase credit penetration in north-eastern states. Karad, who is on a week long tour to Assam, Tripura and Manipur, reviewed the performance of various flagship schemes of the government aimed at expediting development in the north-east.
The minister advised banks through the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) to increase general awareness about the Public Sector Banks Doorstep Banking Service (PSB DBS) that can be registered by the customers, an official statement said. Under the scheme various services like pick-up services for cheques, drafts, pay orders and new cheque book, etc, can be availed at doorstep without visiting the branch. This facility launched earlier this year is currently limited to a few locations in the country.
With regard to greater physical presence, SLBC members promised opening 56 new bank branches and 150 bank correspondence (BC) facilities in Assam by March 2022. Among these, 34 will be established by public sector banks while the remaining 22 by private banks. He attended Credit Outreach Program in these states and encouraged banks to give loans to required segments.
To bolster financial inclusion, he asked banks to promote the PM Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts for citizens that have recently attained majority. The minister advised them to promote safe credit practices with sound dissemination of financial knowledge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Manipur's Churachandpur
Shutdown called by proscribed outfits affects normal life in Manipur
Manipur: Special COVID-19 vaccination drive with bumper draw for participants to be conducted in Imphal
Manipur CM expresses 'heartfelt gratitude" to PM, HM for renaming Mt Harriet as tribute to the state's freedom fighters
Bomb blast at residence of NPP candidate in Manipur