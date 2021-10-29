SSS Springs partners Daewon to set up seating systems manufacturing unit near Chennai

Chennai, Oct 29 (PTI): Leading spring manufacturer SSS Springs would set up an advanced seating systems manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu in association with South Korea's automobile seating major Daewon at an investment of USD 25 million over the next three years, the company said on Friday.

The facility to come up at Sriperumbudur near Chennai, spread across 30,000 square foot has already bagged a significant order from a global transportation major in the first phase, for supply of seating systems.

''SSS Springs has been focused on indigenisation in key industries and sectors in the spirit of the larger Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission. The joint venture with Daewon is to anchor our entry into seat modules for the high-growth metro and railway sector in India'', SSS Springs, CMD, Satish Machani said.

In the next 10 years, India would be building the largest number of metros in the world, with over 50 cities from the current 10 cities with metros, he said.

The joint venture would be addressing a market valued at USD 1.6 billion plus per annum, he said. The joint venture is a 60:40 equity partnership between SSS Springs and Daewon.

The SSS Springs-Daewon JV marks the consummation of several years of partnering in the auto-components space. Both partners expect to invest in excess of USD 25 million in phases in the Chennai plant and research and development unit would develop India focused products, he added.

SSS Springs has multiple manufacturing plants in Chennai. The joint venture is Daewon's debut into India's seat module manufacturing space, it said.

