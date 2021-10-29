Two women drown as raft overturns in HP's Kullu

Two women drowned as a raft overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, a senior police official said. As many as six women were on the raft when it overturned in Beas river at Chhruru, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said. The SP said two of the them Rukia Dahod Wala (75) of Mumbai and Sakera Bombay Wala (53) of Indore in Madhya Pradesh died on the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)