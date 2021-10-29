Two women drown as raft overturns in HP's Kullu
Two women drowned as a raft overturned in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district on Friday, a senior police official said. As many as six women were on the raft when it overturned in Beas river at Chhruru, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said.
Two women drowned as a raft overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, a senior police official said. As many as six women were on the raft when it overturned in Beas river at Chhruru, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said. The SP said two of the them Rukia Dahod Wala (75) of Mumbai and Sakera Bombay Wala (53) of Indore in Madhya Pradesh died on the spot.
