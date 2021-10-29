NHSRCL invites bids for construction of 21-km tunnel for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train

The National High Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Friday invited bids for the construction of a 21-km long tunnel for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

The tunnel will be built between the underground station at Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata in Thane district of Maharashtra, a spokesperson of the NHSRCL said.

The bids have been invited for the tunnelling work 21 km underground, including a 7-km long undersea tunnel to be built using Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) and New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), he said.

The package is open to Japanese and Indian companies, the official added.

The total cost of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor project is pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore. As per the shareholding pattern, the Centre is to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while Gujarat and Maharashtra are to pay Rs 5,000 crore each. The rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest.

