Over 87K apply for PU-UDAY scheme in Delhi

Over 87,000 people have applied for the PM-UDAY scheme, which aims to confer or recognise ownership rights for residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, till October 22, officials said on Friday. Over four lakh people have registered on the portal, they added.

The statement added that of the 87,275 applications, 30,717 have been disposed till date.

The Pradhan Mantri – Unauthorized Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY) scheme is being implemented by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The entire scheme is implemented through the online PM-UDAY application portal. The portal will be shut for maintenance from Friday evening to Monday evening.

''As on October 22, 2021 around 4,37,255 registrations and 87,275 applications have been submitted on the portal. Out of 87,275 applications, 30,717 applications (10,650 CD/AS issued) have been disposed till date,'' the statement said.

It said the capacity of the portal is being upgraded for seamless experience to the stakeholders and timely delivery of services. For improvement and better user experience, the PM-UDAY online application portal, website and mobile app will be shutdown for use temporarily with effect from 8 pm on Friday (October 29) till 8 pm on November 1 (Monday) for maintenance, the DDA said in the statement.

All other online public services like website, conversion, mutation among others provided by DDA shall continue un-hindered, it added.

