Odd News Roundup: Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Zookeepers at Cuba's National Zoo say several species of exotic and endangered animals took advantage of the peace and quiet brought on by the coronavirus pandemic for romantic encounters that resulted in a bumper crop of baby animals. The newborns include leopards, bengal tigers, zebras, giraffes, antelopes and oxen, a rarity officials attribute to the many months the zoo was closed during the pandemic, said zoo veterinarian Rachel Ortiz.

