Madhya Pradesh govt announces scheme to provide free residential plots to families

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a scheme to provide free plots of land to families who don't own one, so that they can lead a dignified life, an official said on Friday.

Under the Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu-adhikar Yojna, the state government will provide plots to families that don't have land to build their own homes, the official from the public relations department said.

While announcing the scheme in a meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the move will also open the way for construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Under the Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu-adhikar Yojna, the state government has issued guidelines for allotment of plots in rural areas, he said.

The scheme has been implemented with the objective of ensuring that every family has the right to a dignified life with basic necessities, Chouhan said, adding that a residential plot will help people get loans from government schemes and banks.

The scheme has been started to provide residential plots to the eligible families on Abadi land in each Gram Panchayat.

Under the scheme, district collectors have been empowered with respect to the availability of Abadi land, and the maximum area of the plot for allotment will be 60 sq m.

A family must consist of a couple and their unmarried children, and families who are residents of a particular village will be eligible under the scheme, the chief minister said. For getting a residential plot, applications have to be submitted online through SAARA portal, he said.

Village-wise lists of eligible families under the scheme will be published for the purpose of inviting objections and suggestions from concerned villagers, and the time period will not be less than 10 days, it was stated.

Eligible applicants will be given land ownership rights in joint names of husband and wife on the basis of availability, and no premium will be payable for allotment of plot.

The applications received and accepted cases will be monitored by the commissioner of revenue, the official said.

