Left Menu

ADB approves USD 250 mn loan for India's industrial corridor development

The Asian Development Bank ADB on Friday said it has approved a USD 250 million about Rs 1,875 crore loan to support Indias National Industrial Corridor Development Program NICDP. ADB said the first subprogram loan will help government initiatives strengthen institutional framework and capacity development for industrial corridor planning, improve project readiness, facilitate ease of doing business, and thereby create opportunities for domestic and foreign investors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:54 IST
ADB approves USD 250 mn loan for India's industrial corridor development
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ADB_HQ)
  • Country:
  • India

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday said it has approved a USD 250 million (about Rs 1,875 crore) loan to support India's National Industrial Corridor Development Program (NICDP). This is the first subprogram of the programmatic USD 500 million loan to develop 11 industrial corridors spanning 17 states, the multi-lateral agency said in a statement. NICDP aims to develop world-class industrial nodes that are supported by efficient urban agglomerations and multimodal connectivity, including international gateways like ports and airports and inclusive, climate-resilient, and sustainable infrastructure. The national programme also seeks strong institutional and regulatory frameworks. ADB said the first subprogram loan will help government initiatives strengthen institutional framework and capacity development for industrial corridor planning, improve project readiness, facilitate ease of doing business, and thereby create opportunities for domestic and foreign investors. ''ADB's assistance complements the government's ambitious reform agenda to strengthen industrial infrastructure and support the country to boost the competitiveness of its manufacturing sector, increase the share of manufacturing in the gross domestic product, and generate a high level of formal employment,'' ADB Senior Financial Specialist for South Asia Manohari Gunawardhena said. India recently upgraded its Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS) to boost industrial infrastructure competitiveness and support policies to enable industrialisation across the country. As part of NICDP, it is also developing guidelines for green corridor frameworks and climate-resilient infrastructure as well as focusing on enhancing skills for the participation of female labour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021