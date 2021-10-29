Left Menu

Centre will examine DMRC's request for financial aid to run trains: Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:05 IST
The Centre will examine Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's request for financial aid to run its trains, a top official of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

Facing financial crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DMRC had written to the Centre and the Delhi government for providing financial assistance to run its trains.

There were also reports that other state Metros were facing financial loss due to the coronavirus pandemic.

''We have got their (DMRC's) letter and we have to address that for the whole country. We will consider this. This (DMRC's request) will be examined,'' Ministry secretary Durga Shanker Mishra told reporters at a press conference when asked whether the government will help the DMRC.

Presently, the Delhi Metro is running only with seating capacity as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has not allowed standing in trains.

In September last year, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had told Lok Sabha in response to a written question that DMRC suffered a loss of around Rs 1,609 crore due to the closure of metro services in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had also said Bangalore Metro, Lucknow Metro, Chennai Metro and Kochi Metro also suffered losses of Rs 170 crore, Rs 90 crore, Rs 80 crore and Rs 34.18 crore, respectively, due to COVID-19.

