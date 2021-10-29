Left Menu

President Kovind inaugurates housing scheme for poor in Gujarat

PTI | Bhavnagar | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:29 IST
President Kovind inaugurates housing scheme for poor in Gujarat
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a housing scheme for people of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in Bhavnagar city of Gujarat on Friday evening.

Kovind, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, took part in a public event of handing over 1,088 houses built for the EWS under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in Subhashnagar area of the city in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

During the event, the President symbolically handed over keys of houses to five beneficiaries.

At the same venue, state government officials gave a presentation to Kovind about the ongoing housing projects under the PM Awas Yojana in Bhavnagar and other parts of Gujarat, said an official release.

Kovind will stay overnight at Bhavnagar and leave for New Delhi in the morning on October 30.

Prior to the event, Kovind, who had arrived in Gujarat on Thursday, reached Bhavnagar from Gandhinagar in the morning and went to Talgajarda, the native village of religious preacher Morari Bapu, said the release.

The President, along with First Lady Savita Kovind, spent some time at Morari Bapu's residence and then headed to the religious preacher's ashram ''Kailash Gurukul'' near Mahuva town of Bhavnagar district, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021