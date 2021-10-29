President Kovind inaugurates housing scheme for poor in Gujarat

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a housing scheme for people of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in Bhavnagar city of Gujarat on Friday evening.

Kovind, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, took part in a public event of handing over 1,088 houses built for the EWS under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in Subhashnagar area of the city in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

During the event, the President symbolically handed over keys of houses to five beneficiaries.

At the same venue, state government officials gave a presentation to Kovind about the ongoing housing projects under the PM Awas Yojana in Bhavnagar and other parts of Gujarat, said an official release.

Kovind will stay overnight at Bhavnagar and leave for New Delhi in the morning on October 30.

Prior to the event, Kovind, who had arrived in Gujarat on Thursday, reached Bhavnagar from Gandhinagar in the morning and went to Talgajarda, the native village of religious preacher Morari Bapu, said the release.

The President, along with First Lady Savita Kovind, spent some time at Morari Bapu's residence and then headed to the religious preacher's ashram ''Kailash Gurukul'' near Mahuva town of Bhavnagar district, it added.

