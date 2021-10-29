Left Menu

Noida housing society fined Rs 25L for violating waste mismanagement norms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Authority on Friday slapped a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on a group housing society over violation of solid waste management rules and for charging unauthorised fees from residents, officials said. An inspection was carried out by a Noida Authority team at Supertech Cape Town in Sector 74 over complaints of waste mismanagement during which violations were found, the officials said.

''During inspection, it was found that collection and transportation of municipal solid waste in Supertech Cape Town was being done by unauthorised vendors. Garbage was gathered in 37 garbage rooms. The garbage was lying there untended since several days, emanating stench, attracting mosquitoes and flies, etc,'' a Noida Authority official said.

''Along with this, there were heaps of garbage in the society too due to which flies and mosquitoes were found there causing condition for diseases like dengue,'' the official said.

According to the authority, the society was neither carrying out waste segregation nor the unauthorised vendor – Green Tooth Technologies – processing wet and dry waste.

The vendor was also spreading waste in the city, causing dirt and diseased, it said, adding user charges were being taken in an unauthorized manner by the builder from residents for the collection of waste. ''A penalty of Rs 25 lakh has been imposed by the Noida Authority on Supertech Cape Town located in Sector 74. Along with this, it has been directed that the violations should not be repeated and the fine amount should be deposited within three days,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

