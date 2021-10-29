Delhi minister Gautam gives roses to people, urges them to turn vehicles off at red light
On October18, the Delhi government had launched the month-long Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign under which people are encouraged to switch off their vehicles at traffic signals.Data from the Petroleum Conservation Research Association PCRA shows that if people switch off engines at traffic signals, pollution can be cut down by 13-20 per cent.
Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday led the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign at Africa Avenue to sensitize people about vehicular pollution. Gautam urged people to switch off their engines while waiting at traffic signals at major intersections to reduce pollution levels.
The minister gave roses to commuters urging them to turn their vehicles off at red light, a statement said.
Gautam also appealed to the people to reduce at least one trip in a week and download the Green Delhi app on their mobile phones. On October18, the Delhi government had launched the month-long ''Red Light On, Gaadi Off'' campaign under which people are encouraged to switch off their vehicles at traffic signals.
Data from the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) shows that if people switch off engines at traffic signals, pollution can be cut down by 13-20 per cent. PTI GVS CK
