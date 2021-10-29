Left Menu

Delhi witnesses cold morning, minimum temperature 2 notches below normal

The minimum relative humidity was 58 per cent at 5.30 pm.The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly clear skies on Saturday with minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius and maximum 30 degrees Celsius.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 21:22 IST
Delhi witnesses cold morning, minimum temperature 2 notches below normal
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

It was a cold Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 14 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's normal, MeT officials said.

The maximum temperature at 30.4 degrees Celsius too was one notch below the average for this time of the year, they said.

The air quality of Delhi at 9 am was in the ''poor'' category with an index value of 281, showed real-time data of Central Pollution Control Board. It worsened further with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 287 at 8.30 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

Relative humidity was recorded at 94 per cent at 8.30 am. The minimum relative humidity was 58 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly clear skies on Saturday with minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius and maximum 30 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021