India's accelerated progress in developing its blue economy key to its energy self-reliance: MoS MEA

India's accelerated progress in developing its blue economy and harnessing its ocean resources is an unalienable key to the country's energy self-reliance, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday.

Addressing a Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Conference on 'Future of Natural Resources (Hydrocarbons, Rare Earth Metals and Blue Economy)', he said India holds a unique maritime position as it is surrounded by oceans on its three sides. Around 30 per cent of India's population is living in coastal areas and its 7,517 km long coastline is home to nine states and 1,382 islands, he noted.

For India, its oceans are a major economic factor supporting fisheries and aquaculture, tourism, livelihoods and blue trade, Muraleedharan said.

Minerals such as gas hydrates, polymetallic nodules, polymetallic sulphides are abundant in Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the Indian Ocean, he said.

The minister said India is one of the frontline nations in marine scientific research and is also actively engaged in exploring the resourceful ocean bed for meeting the country's future energy and metal demands. The Government of India's vision of New India by 2030 underlines the Blue economy as one of the 10 core dimensions of growth, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions that India's energy independence is essential for its progress and for a self-reliant or Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Muraleedharan said.

He has emphasised the importance of Blue Economy for India's sustainable economic development and has resolved to make the country energy independent before the completion of 100 years of Independence, the minister said. India's accelerated progress in developing its Blue Economy and harnessing its ocean resources is an unalienable key to India's energy self-reliance, he said, adding that the country is determined to reach this milestone sustainably and responsibly. ''To achieve its climate goals, India has set a target of 450 GW of renewable energy by the end of this decade i.e. 450 GW by 2030. India has shown the way in the collective initiative for tapping solar energy. We believe in One Sun, One World and One Grid,'' Muraleedharan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)