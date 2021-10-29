Left Menu

Three workers die while cleaning tank at tobacco product unit in Raipur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-10-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:16 IST
Three workers die while cleaning tank at tobacco product unit in Raipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three workers died while cleaning a tank at a `gudakhu' manufacturing unit here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at a gudakhu (a mix made from powdered tobacco and molasses) manufacturing factory located in Sadar Bazar area, an official told PTI.

Purshottam Sahu (28), Netram Sahu (59) and Jogeshwar Uike (40) were cleaning a tank used to mix raw materials when they suddenly fell unconscious, he said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they died during treatment, the official added.

''Prima facie it seems they died after inhaling some poisonous gases or due to suffocation. But the exact cause of death will be known after we get the autopsy reports,'' the police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021