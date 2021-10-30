Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for two more weeks

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has been advised by doctors to rest for two further weeks and will not undertake official visits during this time, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The 95-year-old monarch, who had already pulled out of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, has been given medical advice to undertake only some light desk-based duties during that time. It comes after she underwent preliminary medical checks in hospital last week after cancelling a visit to Northern Ireland.

''The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits," the Buckingham Palace statement said.

''Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 13,'' the statement added.

After a night's stay in a London hospital for a ''preliminary investigation'' last Wednesday, the Queen had resumed public engagements this Tuesday by meeting ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle. But it had been announced that she will not travel to attend a planned reception at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow. The palace said she would deliver her address to delegates using a recorded video message instead, which was recorded on Friday afternoon.

