Delhi Metro awarded 'Metro Rail with the Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 00:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro has bagged the award for 'Metro Rail with the Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction' at the Urban Mobility India Conference hosted by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Surat has been awarded for the best public transport system while Kochi got an award for the most sustainable transport system.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Delhi was awarded the best non-motorised transport system for the redevelopment project of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation.

The awards were given away by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

''We are delighted to inform you that Delhi Metro is conferred with the 'Award for Excellence in Urban Transport' by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the category 'Metro Rail with the Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction' Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC today received the award from Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, at the 14th Urban Mobility India Conference 2021 in Delhi,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a tweet.

