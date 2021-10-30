Left Menu

Three-year-old dies after SUV hits motorbike

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-10-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 00:18 IST
Three-year-old dies after SUV hits motorbike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old boy was killed when a speeding SUV hit a motorcycle near Bidgaon village in Nagpur district on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Gagan Kailas Kumre. Gagan's uncle Parmeshwar Haribhau Yuvnate was riding the two-wheeler while the boy was riding pillion with his mother when the SUV hit them from behind, police said.

Gagan died at hospital during treatment, they added. Further probe is on.

