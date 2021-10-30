Health News Roundup: G20 wants 70% of world vaccinated by mid-2022, sets up pandemic task force; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Activists call on G20 leaders to end global vaccine inequality

Activists from charity groups on Friday held a flash mob in Rome ahead of the G20 leaders summit, calling on leaders of the world's biggest economies to end inequalities between nations in access to COVID-19 treatments and vaccines. Activists assembled around a coffin with a banner reading "5,000,000 deaths" -- symbolising worldwide victims of the disease.

Canada says decision on allowing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children still weeks away

A Canadian decision on whether to approve Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5 to 11 will not come before mid- to end-November, a senior official said on Friday. "I think we're still at least a few weeks away from a final decision ... we've received some additional information just this past week that we'rem looking through," Supriya Sharma, the federal health ministry's chief medical adviser, told a briefing.

Kosovo pays high health price for cheap coal power targeted by climate talks

Skender Smajli, 64, spends 15 hours a day on an oxygen tube because of what his doctors say is chronic pulmonary disease incurred from decades of exposure to air pollution emitted by old coal-fired factories common in the Balkans. Smajli lives in a village outside the Kosovo town of Obilic, home to two coal-fired power plants of the sort blamed in part for planet-warming emissions causing climate change, the subject of global COP26 talks starting in Glasgow, Scotland on Oct. 31.

Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says

Enrollment in U.S. government-run health insurance program Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic grew 16%, with more than 11 million additional Americans signing up, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday. Safety nets like Medicaid and re-opening enrollment through the Affordable Care Act helped stabilize uninsured rates even while millions lost employer-related health insurance coverage as the pandemic rattled the U.S. economy, the department said.

Pharmacy chain operator Giant Eagle settles Ohio opioid lawsuits mid-trial

Regional pharmacy chain operator Giant Eagle Inc on Friday said it had agreed to settle lawsuits accusing it of fueling the opioid epidemic in several Ohio communities, including two counties that had taken it and three larger rivals to trial. The settlement came during the fourth week of a trial in federal court in Cleveland over claims by the Ohio counties of Lake and Trumbull against Giant Eagle, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp and Walmart Inc.

EU leaders' chairman cautiously optimistic on global treaty on pandemics

The chairman of European Union leaders said on Friday he was cautiously optimistic about the prospects of a global treaty on future pandemics, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) due to decide by the end of November whether to launch talks on it. The WHO and the EU hope a treaty on future pandemics would help prevent the initial chaos when the novel coronavirus started spreading around the world from China in late 2019 and early 2020, causing a deep global recession as countries went into lockdowns to prevent mass infections.

U.S. FDA authorizes first COVID-19 shot for young kids

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, making it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States. The shot will not be immediately available to the age group. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still need to make recommendations on how the shot should be administered, which will be decided after a group of outside advisers discuss the plans on Tuesday.

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Finance and health ministers from the world's 20 biggest economies said they would take steps to ensure 70% of the world's population is vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-2022 and created a task force to fight future pandemics. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Moderna to supply 56.5 million more doses of its COVID-19 shot to vaccine alliance GAVI

Moderna Inc on Friday announced a pact with the GAVI vaccine alliance to supply a further 56.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter of next year to low- and middle-income countries. The vaccine maker said the doses will be in addition to an earlier commitment to supply 60 million doses in the second quarter of 2022 to GAVI, which co-leads the COVAX facility for equitable distribution of COVID-19 shots around the world.

G20 wants 70% of world vaccinated by mid-2022, sets up pandemic task force

Finance and health ministers from the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) said on Friday they would take steps to ensure 70% of the world's population is vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-2022 and created a task force to fight future pandemics. They could not reach agreement on a separate financing facility proposed by the United States and Indonesia, but said the task force would explore options for mobilising funds to boost pandemic preparedness, prevention and response.

(With inputs from agencies.)