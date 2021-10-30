Left Menu

NASA taps National Geographic to tell story of lunar exploration with Artemis

NASA's Artemis missions will begin with an uncrewed flight test, Artemis I, that will launch Orion on the agency's Space Launch System rocket to orbit the Moon and return to Earth. The second flight, Artemis II, will take a crew of astronauts around the Moon and back, and the Artemis III mission will land the first woman and next man on the Moon.

National Geographic will help NASA tell the story of the Artemis II lunar exploration mission to a worldwide audience in an engaging and exciting way. The duo has signed a non-reimbursable (no-exchange-of-funds) Space Act Agreement to collaborate on compact, lightweight audiovisual hardware to fly inside Orion and related support for the project, the U..S. space agency said on Friday.

The media company was selected following a competitive selection process. In November 2020, NASA released an Announcement for Proposals calling for submissions of potential partnerships to visually bring the public along for the ride in new ways, starting as early as a trip around the Moon with astronauts on the Artemis II mission.

National Geographic will leverage its portfolio of media assets, including magazines, social and digital content, and television programming, for engagement opportunities. Those would include capabilities for creating an immersive experience aboard Orion to share the story of human exploration of the Moon, NASA said in a press release.

"Returning humans to the Moon with Artemis II will inspire the next generation of explorers. This time, we are bringing partners and technologies that will create additional opportunities for the world to share in the experience along with our astronauts," said Kathy Lueders, associate administrator for the Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, who served as the selection official.

