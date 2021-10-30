Delhi's air quality recorded in 'very poor' category

The overall air quality of the national capital was recorded in the "very poor" category on Saturday, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 317 under the 'very poor' category, ITO's AQI is 'poor' at 272, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is 'poor' at 292, Shadipur is 'very poor' at 364.

The concentrations of PM 2.5 stood at 122 in the "very poor" category and PM 10 at 253 in the "poor" category. As per government agencies, an AQI within the range of 0-5 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor' and 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is considered 'severe'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday is likely to be 15 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 30 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

