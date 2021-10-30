5G connectivity vital to achieving EU-wide decarbonization targets: Study

A new Ericsson-commissioned study has found that the accelerated roll-out of 5G connectivity across Europe is vital to meet ambitious national and EU-wide 2030 goals for decarbonization.

The study reports that implementing 5G technology across four high-emitting sectors, power, transport, manufacturing, and buildings, could create annual emissions savings that equate to taking more than 35 million cars (i.e. one in seven cars) off the EU's roads.

According to the study, at least 40% of the EU's carbon reduction solutions, up until 2030, will rely on fixed-line and mobile connectivity. These solutions could reduce the region's emissions by 550MTs of carbon dioxide equivalent (550MtCO2e), which is nearly half of the emissions created by the entire EU energy supply sector in 2017 and 15% of the EU's total annual emissions in the same year.

The EU and UK have set ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions that will require transformational shifts across society. This new analysis demonstrates that connectivity, and specifically 5G, is vital to achieving these decarbonization targets. Borje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson

The Ericsson-commissioned study highlights the need for accelerated roll-out of 5G across Europe to match that of other leading countries and regions in the developed world.

Global 5G roll-out will only be at around 75 percent by 2027, just three years before global emissions will need to have halved to stay on track to limit global warming to 1.5-degree Celsius.

North America and North-East Asia are estimated to enjoy more than 95% population coverage by 2027 whereas Europe's 5G deployment is forecasted to lag behind both with more than 80% population coverage.

"At present, with 5G roll-out, Europe is strolling towards a more digital, low-carbon future, while other regions are sprinting in the same direction. Policymakers and regulators have a major role to play here by realizing the competitive economic, social and sustainable potential of 5G and working speedily together to clear practical, regulatory and financial obstacles so that people, businesses, industries and societies right across Europe can enjoy the benefits," Ekholm added.