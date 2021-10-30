Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit near Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday noon. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 20 kilometres and 55 kilometres East of Tawang.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 30-10-2021, 12:44:05 IST, Lat: 27.54 and Long: 92.44, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 55km E of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted. More details are awaited. (ANI)

