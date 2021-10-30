Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit near Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday noon.

ANI | Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 30-10-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 13:28 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit near Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday noon. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 20 kilometres and 55 kilometres East of Tawang.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 30-10-2021, 12:44:05 IST, Lat: 27.54 and Long: 92.44, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 55km E of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021