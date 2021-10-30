Centre launches initiative for women associated with SHGs to earn Rs 1 lakh per year

The Centre has launched an initiative to enable women associated with self help groups (SHGs) to earn Rs 1 lakh per annum, the rural development ministry said on Saturday.

With an aim to take women to the higher economic order, the ministry will also provide livelihood support in the next two years to 25 million rural women associated with SHGs.

''The focus will be on diversifying livelihood activities at the household level to realise the goal of an annual income Rs 1 lakh,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Based on various models of women SHGs across the country, a detailed advisory has been issued to state governments, it said.

Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, 7.7 crore women have been mobilised into 70 lakh SHGs. Initial capitalisation support to SHGs to the tune of Rs 80,000 crore annually is being credited, according to the statement. PTI JTR ANB ANB

